Omaha woman pleads guilty to child abuse

The sentencing date for an Omaha woman who pleaded guilty to attempted intentional child abuse has been set, according to Nebraska Court Records.

Hollie Budka, 49, will be sentenced April 29 in Douglas County District Court.

Budka was initially charged in 2018 after she twisted a 5-year-old boy’s genitals after he wet the bed, according to records.

Her jury trial was scheduled to begin Tuesday. She pleaded guilty Feb. 27.

The mother of the child told 6 News in 2018 that she reported Budka, who lived with her ex-husband.

The boy told his school nurse about his injuries and was found to also have marks on his leg that looked like a belt.

The boy told investigators Budka hit him with a belt “that smells like respect.”

Budka faces up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.