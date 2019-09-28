Omaha zoo launches new Halloween event this weekend

The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in Omaha is holding an all-new Halloween event meant to replace the zoo's previous long-running Spooktacular trick-or-treat event.

The zoo's Ghouls and Glow event kicked off Friday and will be held Thursdays through Saturdays every week until its last run on Oct. 24-25.

The event will feature 400 lanterns displays at the Bay Family's Children's Adventure Trails. Visitors will encounter dancing skeletons, candy monsters, jack-o-lanterns, ghosts, witches, wizards, spider web arches and a mummy band. A number of bats, vultures, spiders and black cats will also light up the trails.

Hundreds of hand-carved pumpkins will glisten along the zoo's pathways, as well as a nearly 15-foot-tall pumpkin tree.

Tickets for the event, ranging from $8 to $18, are available online and at the zoo.

