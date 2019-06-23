Omaha zoo puts newborn sea lion pups on display

Visitors to Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium can now see two newborn sea lion pups in the zoo's Sea Lion Pavilion.

The first pup was born June 12 to 9-year-old Gemini. Another was born on Tuesday to Coco, who was born at Omaha's Zoo and Aquarium in June 2009. The sexes of the pups are currently unknown. The sea lion pups and their mothers are currently on display with the father of both pups, 15-year-old Chino.

The zoo currently has eight sea lions: two males, four females and the two pups.

Next year, the zoo is set to open Owen Sea Lion Shores, a new sea lion habitat that will include underwater viewing. The area also will include a natural beach that will allow females to give birth on land and gradually introduce pups to the water as they would in their natural habitats.