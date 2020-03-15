Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium Closes Due to COVID-19

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will be closed to the public starting Monday, March 16, through the end of the month. The decision was made based on the announcement yesterday by Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts of the state’s first case of community spread and Nebraska’s publication of guidance on events and public gatherings.

The Zoo is not aware of any guests or employees with positive Coronavirus tests. As the situation changes and decisions are made about the re-opening and events, the Zoo will continue to post updates on the Zoo webpage, OmahaZoo.com/Coronavirus, and through social media.

Programs and events at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium are canceled through March 31.

If you purchased a ticket or registered for a program, the Zoo will contact you separately. Zoo staff will continue to monitor this situation and hope to re activate all plans soon.