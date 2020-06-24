Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo reopens aquarium, desert dome Wednesday

The Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced it will reopen the Suzanne and Walter Scott Aquarium and Desert Dome Wednesday.

The renovations to the aquarium have been completed, as well, the zoo announced in a press release issued Tuesday.

The decision to allow zoo guests into buildings was based on health and safety guidelines from the Nebraska Governor’s Office.

Masks will be required for guests entering buildings to protect animals. Children under age five are exempt from wearing masks as are those who have medical concerns.

Stingray Beach and the gift shop have also reopened. The Skyfari will operate on weekends. Indoor capacity will be maintained at 50 percent occupancy.