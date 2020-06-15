Omaha's Malcolm X Foundation hosts conversation on how to be an ally

As rallies surrounding the death of George Floyd continue, the conversations around race are growing louder.

The Malcolm X Memorial Foundation has held several gatherings the past few weeks. On Sunday, members of the community gathered indoors for a conversation centered around non-black people.

Specifically, it centered around what non-black people can do to be a better ally and to help learn what Black people are working for.

Sunday’s conversation was interactive. The conversation leader would ask a question then it would be discussed by those present.

For example, the first question was ‘what is an ally?’

Non-black people in the crowd then sourced ideas, such as dedicating oneself to learning more about the Black community and creating spaces in the workforce where black people typically aren’t found.

Conversation leaders say it’s more than just being supportive of the Black community. It’s also about learning to respect the culture of others.

This meeting was designed to honor the word “black” as a cultural foundation and help non-black people understand what the word means beyond race.

