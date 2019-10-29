OmniArts Nebraska presenting Top Girls at Lied Center in November

An all female cast will be performing at The Lied Center next month.

OmniArts Nebraska is presenting the darkly comic play, Top Girls by Caryl Churchill.

The production, directed by Jessie Porter, runs November 13, 14, 15 at 7:30 p.m. and November 17 at 2 p.m.

Top Girls offers a blistering yet sympathetic look at women who achieve success by adopting the worst traits of self-made men. Top Girls is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company. This production contains mature content.

Tickets are available through the Lied Center for Performing Arts Ticket Office, (402) 472-4747, or online at www.liedcenter.org.

General Admission: $18, Seniors: $14 (all fees apply). Additional discounts are available for students and OLLI members.