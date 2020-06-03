Bryan Health reminding community of COVID-19 symptoms to stop spread as we reopen

On Wednesday, Bryan Health officials want to remind the community of the symptoms of COVID-19 as businesses reopen and we start gathering more.

Leaders saying it's important to recognize the virus early on to stop the spread.

Symptoms to look out for:

fever chills

cough

shortness of breath

fatigue

muscle or body aches

headache

new loss of taste or smell

sore throat

congestion

nausea/vomiting/diarrhea

"If you exhibit any of those, please, check with your physician and get to one of the testing sites in the community. I think what I would also like to say is it's okay to frequently temperature check yourself. Many people at Bryan, not just the clinical folks, but the administrative folks too, will do a morning and an evening temperature check just to stay on top of things too," explained Bob Ravenscroft, Vice President of Advancement for Bryan Health.

One concern leaders with Bryan Health have right now is people not adhering to things that we know can stop the spread of COVID-19 such as wearing face coverings in public, social distancing, washing our hands and staying diligent.

COVID-19 cases by the numbers

At Bryan Health, to date, 9,894 people have been tested, of those 1,323 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and there are 457 pending cases.

Bryan Medical Center currently has 24 COVID-19 patients with three patients pending results. We're told 16 of those patients are from Lancaster County.

John Woodrich, President and CEO of Bryan Medical Center, said eight of those patients are on ventilators, eight patients are in the ICU, seven are in the Progressive Care Unit, and nine are in the General Care Unit.

Leaders with Bryan Health say when it comes to personal protective equipment for staff, the only critical need is for disinfectant wipes, but they are stable when it comes to supplies.