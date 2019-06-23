On again-off again showers throughout Sunday

A slow moving front and an upper level low pressure trough will slowly progress east on Sunday, promoting a broad area of on again-off again showers and thunderstorms through the day, before lifting northeast Sunday evening. Another additional wave of thunderstorm activity is projected to come off the High Plains, pushing through western parts of the state toward the Tri-City area, before dissipating Sunday night. No severe weather is expect on Sunday, but a few thunderstorms south of Interstate 80 could produce some small hail and gusty winds.

Our weather pattern will take on a more summer-like complexion next week as an upper level ridge builds into the region. Rain chances will not be zero, but the thunderstorm active will certainly lessen as temperatures build into the 90s and it will be muggy.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: 20% chance of a lingering early morning shower otherwise becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. West winds 10-15 gusting to 20 mph.