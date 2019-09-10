One arrested for assault with baseball bat

A man was taken to the hospital after police said he was hit in the head with a baseball bat.

Lincoln Police arrested Robert Garrett for second degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday near 30th and T during a dispute.

Police said family members of the victim chased Garrett, who went into a nearby home.

Those family members were cited for vandalism after police said they vandalized the house.

Another man was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained during the vandalism.