One man dies after car crashes into Moose's Tooth in central Lincoln

Lincoln Police said a man died after his car crashed into the Moose's Tooth at 27th and Vine early Friday morning.

A Lincoln Police officer came across the crash scene shortly after 3:00 a.m. Friday.

Officers attempted life-saving measures but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's name has not been released but police said he is a 52-year-old Lincoln man.

Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor but said the man was not wearing a seatbelt.

Investigators will now work to determine what caused the man to crash into the building.

As a result of the accident and investigation, Vine Street is closed from 26th to 29th Streets and 27th Street is closed from T to P Streets. Police expect the closures to reopen ahead of the morning commute.

