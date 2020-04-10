One man dies after car crashes into Moose's Tooth in central Lincoln

Lincoln Police said one person is dead after their car crashed into the Moose's Tooth at 27th and Vine early Friday morning.
Updated: Fri 3:56 AM, Apr 10, 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -- Lincoln Police said a man died after his car crashed into the Moose's Tooth at 27th and Vine early Friday morning.

A Lincoln Police officer came across the crash scene shortly after 3:00 a.m. Friday.

Officers attempted life-saving measures but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's name has not been released but police said he is a 52-year-old Lincoln man.

Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor but said the man was not wearing a seatbelt.

Investigators will now work to determine what caused the man to crash into the building.

As a result of the accident and investigation, Vine Street is closed from 26th to 29th Streets and 27th Street is closed from T to P Streets. Police expect the closures to reopen ahead of the morning commute.

 