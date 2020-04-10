One man dies after car crashes into Moose's Tooth in central Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -- Lincoln Police said a man died after his car crashed into the Moose's Tooth at 27th and Vine early Friday morning.
A Lincoln Police officer came across the crash scene shortly after 3:00 a.m. Friday.
Officers attempted life-saving measures but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man's name has not been released but police said he is a 52-year-old Lincoln man.
Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor but said the man was not wearing a seatbelt.
Investigators will now work to determine what caused the man to crash into the building.
As a result of the accident and investigation, Vine Street is closed from 26th to 29th Streets and 27th Street is closed from T to P Streets. Police expect the closures to reopen ahead of the morning commute.