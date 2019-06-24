One dead and another critically injured in Sunday shooting in Omaha

Omaha Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that left one person dead and another critically injured.

Investigators say Jal Dak, 24, died from his injuries. Nyoun Joak, 25, remains in the hospital with critical injuries.

The gunfire broke out shortly after 1 a.m. near 32nd and Seward.

Officers on patrol in the area heard several gunshots and arrived on the scene to find the two victims.

Officers provided first aid including performing CPR on one of the victims. OFD medics transported them to the hospital in critical condition. Dak later died.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.

Anyone providing a tip that leads to an arrest in a homicide is eligible for a $25,000 reward.