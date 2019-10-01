One dead in Doniphan crash

One person is dead after a Rochester armored truck flipped over the side of the road just north of the intersection of Highway 281 and Platte River Road.

A reporter on scene witnessed CPR being performed on a subject and the armored truck lying on its top.

Emergency crews responded just before 1 pm. The Hall County Sheriff's Office said initial investigation shows the truck may have hydroplaned on the rainy roadway.

Two other people were in the vehicle but were not taken to the hospital. The cause of death is believed to be from internal injuries and head trauma. Next of kin is still being located so the name of the subject is not being released at this time.