One dead in hit and run on Highway 75 and Highway 34

Courtesy of NDOT
Updated: Tue 5:45 PM, Aug 13, 2019

LA PLATTE, Neb. (WOWT)-- Sarpy County Sherriff confirms that one is dead after a hit and run Tuesday on Highway 75.

Southbound Highway 75 and 34 at Fairview Road are closed just before 5 p.m. due to the accident. All traffic must exit.

This is an ongoing investigation and details will be updated as they become available.


