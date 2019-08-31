One injured in early morning shooting at The Royal Grove

Lincoln Police confirmed to 10/11 Now that at least one person was shot overnight at The Royal Grove near NW 4th & W Cornhusker.

Officers were called to the location just after 2a.m. on multiple reports of several people shot. Upon arrival, officers couldn't locate any victims, but did find evidence that a shooting has occurred and, after conducting an investigation, found that several shots had been fired.

LPD spoke with several witnesses, who confirmed that a shooting had taken place and was contained to the parking lot. No shots were fired inside the businesses.

Minutes later, officers were informed that a female had shown up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. She confirmed to police that she had been shot in the parking lot of The Royal Grove. Capt. Ben Kopsa said she was being treated for a minor injury.

Police were searching the area for evidence and conducting a full investigation while 10/11 Now was at the scene. LPD does not know how many suspects are at large, nor how many total victims there are aside from the one female.

Authorities believe that many witnesses may have fled the scene, and ask that anyone who hasn't spoken to police, or has any information about the incident, give them a call at 402-441-6000.