One killed in Thursday afternoon I-80 accident

One person is dead after an accident related to construction on Interstate 80 between Wood River and Shelton.

Hall County Sheriff Rick Conrad told Local4 that the accident happened about 4:20 Thursday afternoon on east-bound Interstate 80 about four miles west of the Wood River exit.

Conrad said an SUV struck the back of a semi which had stopped because of construction further east on the Interstate. He said the accident victim was riding in the SUV.

As of early Thursday evening, the east-bound lane of the Interstate was closed and Conrad expected it to be closed for another couple of hours.

Traffic was being diverted off of Interstate 80 at the Shelton exit.