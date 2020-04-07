One man dead in accident between Wood River and Shelton

One man died Tuesday in a one-vehicle rollover accident on Interstate 80 between Shelton and Wood River.

The Hall County Sheriff's office was called to the scene about 8:20 AM about five miles west of the Wood River interchange. Deputies determined that a red 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt left the west-bound lane and went into the median. The driver over-corrected and the vehicle entered the north ditch and rolled. The driver, Leslie McDougald, 48, was dead at the scene.

McDougald's brother, Tyrell Jefferson, 40, was trapped in the vehicle. When he was freed the Wood River Fire Department took him to Kearney Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff's office had not released the address of the victim or his brother.

