One man killed in crash on Interstate 80 in Sarpy County

Six people were transported to the hospital after a deadly crash on Interstate 80 in Sarpy County on Sunday night.

According to the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at the Highway 370 exit around 8:15 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said a Hyundai rear-ended a Saturn.

Four females inside the Hyundai were transported to the hospital with minor, non life-threatening injuries.

Two men inside the Saturn were transported to the hospital.

The driver of the Saturn was taken to Bergan Mercy Hospital, but died as a result of his injuries. According to Lincoln Police, the unidentified man had ties to Lincoln.

The passenger in the Saturn was flown to Nebraska Medicine and is currently in the ICU.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

