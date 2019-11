Lancaster County Sheriff's Office as well as Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire Department and Star Care responded to a single-vehicle crash near SW 98th St. and W. Van Dorn around 5:15 this evening.

LSO said a man crashed into a power pole.

Star Care pronounced him dead on the scene. No one else was in the vehicle.

The investigation into the crash and what caused it is ongoing.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update you as we learn more.