One of the busiest days of the year for LFR

From the fireworks to the heat the 4th is one of the busiest days of the year for Lincoln.

An engine firetruck leaves an LFR station. Crews say Independence Day can be one of the busiest of the year with the heat and fireworks.

By 8:30 this morning LFR had responded to 22 calls, and by 4:00 that number jumped to 47 calls.

The fire department says it's fully staffed, and they even has an extra truck running to help with the excess of calls.

A majority of those calls involve fireworks or heat exhaustion.

"The day’s been pretty busy already. We’ve had numerous medical calls going on throughout the city. Fortunately it's been a pretty cool morning so that's helped out the heat related injuries, but I anticipate a pretty busy day with fire calls and medical calls throughout the day,” said Kitrik Ahl LFR firefighter.

LFR responded to 103 incidents on the 4th in 2018.

While the firefighters at station 7 are working and away from family during the holiday they say they're celebrating by having a rib lunch.

