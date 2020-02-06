One of the five suspects from July 2019 homicide in Fairbury pleads guilty to accessory charges

One of five suspects charged in connection with a homicide in Fairbury last July reached a plea deal with the state of Nebraska in Jefferson County District Court Thursday.

Realidy Schram, 19, of Fairbury, has pleaded guilty to being an accessory to a felony - which is a Class 2A felony offense. She also plead guilty to obstruction of government operations - a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Schram’s sentencing is set for May 7. Schram could face up to a year in prison, and/or a $1,000 fine.

Trey Saathoff, 23, of Diller, pleaded not guilty to an accessory to second-degree murder charge in September. He’ll stand trial in May.

Jerry Gilbert, 25, of Odessa, Texas, is charged with second-degree murder, improper disposal of human remains and multiple weapons charges. He plead not guilty in September. He has a hearing in Gage County District Court on Feb. 27.

Caitlyn Grable, 21, also of Odessa, faces an accessory to murder charge. She’s pleaded not guilty, and has a pretrial conference scheduled for March.

Finally, 20-year-old Logan Evans of Lincoln is charged with felony possession of a firearm in connection to the case. He has a pretrial conference in March.

Marc Jarrell, 28, of Lincoln, died in a July 1 homicide at Crystal Springs Park in Fairbury. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the crime on the evening of July 4.