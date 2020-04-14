One-on-one with sister of COVID-19 victim

On April 8th, we learned of our first COVID-19 related death in Lincoln. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird described it as a "somber moment." Now, the victim's sister speaks for the first time to our Taryn Vanderford. And as a mental health practitioner, her concern is for our well-being.

A man in his 50s, with underlying health conditions. That's how our health departments describe those with Coronavirus. But behind every anonymous number is a family member or a friend. And the grief that can be felt is real.

Pam Oltman's brother had underlying health conditions and contracted the virus by community spread. Oltman said her brother was too ill to give much information to first responders when they arrived at his home.

Oltman is a licensed mental health practitioner. Her family is experiencing loss, but she said we all are in different ways. Oltman said that our world has changed, and we've lost that sense of normalcy. Oltman talked not so much about her brother, but about the effect COVID-19 can have on all of us.

"I think in the coming weeks and months it's going to be so important to help people work through things that are going on now," Oltman said. "Don't panic, but be cautious and be safe."

Oltman said her heart goes out to the leaders, health care workers and first responders. And that we need to listen to the recommendations of the CDC.

Oltman said it's too late for her brother, but we can make smart choices to social distance, wash our hands and wear a mask in public. She also carries disinfecting wipes with her wherever she goes to clean door handles or an area she touches. Oltman believes it's one way she can look out for others during this outbreak.

During this difficult time, Oltman said her family would like to maintain their privacy. But as a licensed therapist, she has helpful information for us living in this pandemic. You can find that on Facebook at "A Safe Place to Land - Pam Oltman."