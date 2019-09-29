One hospitalized in shooting; LPD investigating 2 scenes

Lincoln Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 10 p.m. Sunday in north Lincoln.

According to Capt. Jake Dilsaver, a man arrived at the Walgreens at 14th and Superior with a gunshot wound.

LPD began performing CPR and the man was taken to the hospital, but the extent of his injuries are not known at this time.

Capt. Dilsaver said there are two scenes being investigating.

The other scene is near N. 7th and Fletcher Streets. LPD said their perimeter is a large area on N 7th from Fletcher all the way down to where 7th St. ends, just north of the interstate.

Witnesses said they heard gunshots and tires screech around 10 p.m.

Officers have 7th St. shut down and are combing the scene with flashlights looking for evidence.

Police have not identified a suspect or if there are multiple suspects, as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 911 immediately.

