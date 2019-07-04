One person injured in late Wednesday firework accident

Lincoln Police say one man was taken to the hospital after a firework accident in northwest Lincoln.

LPD and Lincoln Fire & Rescue were called to a home near NW 7th & W Burt around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night on a report of a man who had been injured by a firework.

Capt. Ben Kopsa with LPD tells 10/11 a legally purchase artillery shell tipped over and discharged at a bystander who was watching. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was injured, and no citations were issued. A fire inspector with LFR was also on scene conducting an investigation.