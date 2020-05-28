State Patrol searching for Grand Island shooting suspect



UPDATE: 11:45AM May 28, 2020:

Police tape surrounding the area where a shooting took place in the area of Sycamore and Oklahoma in Grand Island. (Source: KSNB)

The Nebraska State Patrol verified late Thursday morning that they were searching in the Hamilton and York county areas for the suspect connected to a Thursday morning shooting in Grand Island.

Social media posts from at least one law enforcement agency in York county indicated the state patrol was looking for a black male with dreadlocks and wearing a gray shirt and shorts. The reports indicate the subject may have been armed and fled from a traffic stop on Interstate 80 just east of the Aurora exit. Residents were urged to lock up their homes, cars and out buildings.

A Lincoln man is listed in critical condition after he was shot overnight in Grand Island.

Grand Island police said Gary Zierke III, 31, was found lying on the ground near Sycamore and Oklahoma with a gunshot wound to the head. Police were called to that scene about 12:20 AM Thursday.

Emergency crews took Zierke to CHI Health-St. Francis hospital in Grand Island. He was later life-flighted to an Omaha hospital where as of Thursday morning he was listed in critical condition.

Grand Island police believe the shooting was drug-related and they have identified a suspect, but have not released a name. As of mid-morning Thursday, the suspect was still at large. However, Grand Island police told Local4 that they believed the community was in no danger in relation to the shooting incident.

A search for the suspect is ongoing in coordination with other law enforcement agencies including the Hall County Sheriff and Nebraska State Patrol.

Police encourage the public to contact them or the nearest law enforcement agency with any information about the case.

Local4 will update this story as soon as more information is known.

