One person killed in overnight crash in east Lincoln

One person died following a car vs. tree crash overnight in east Lincoln, according to Lincoln Police.

It happened just before midnight north of 70th and Wedgewood, right across the street from CHI Health St. Elizabeth.

LPD said a man, who was a passenger in the vehicle, died at the scene. The woman who was driving the car was hospitalized with what police say are non life-threatening injuries.

Northbound 70th is closed at Wedgewood.

The cause of the accident is under investigation at this time.

