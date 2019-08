One man was shot and killed in Benson late Thursday night.

Omaha Police told our sister station WOWT 6 News that five shots rang out about 11:45 p.m. near 62nd and Maple. When officers arrived, they found the victim lying in the grass next to a building.

Medics declared the victim dead at the scene.

No information has been released about the gunman. Police were working to confirm the man's identity.

Maple was closed throughout the night between 61st and 63rd Street.