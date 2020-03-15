One person shot outside downtown Lincoln bar

One person was shot outside Main Street Bar early Sunday morning near 14th and O Street in Lincoln.

Officers from Lincoln Police, UNL Police, and the Nebraska State Patrol responded to the call at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Lincoln Police confirmed an adult male had been shot and was transported. His condition was unknown, and police didn't immediately have any information on a suspect or what led to the shooting. Police were canvassing the area and interviewing multiple witnesses.

Police had the area around the scene on O Street blocked off as they conducted their initial investigation.

LPD is asking anyone with information to call them at 402-441-6000.

This is a developing story. Stick with 10/11 NOW for further updates.