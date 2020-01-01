One person taken to the hospital after Omaha house fire

Omaha fire crews said one person was transported to the hospital with third-degree burns after a fire early on New Year's Day.

Fire crews were called to the home after a passerby noticed the fire around 1:30 a.m.

Two people who were in the home made it out safely before fire crews arrived. Upon arrival, fire crews rescued three cats from the home. One of the cats was given oxygen on the scene.

Investigators said the fire started in the kitchen and spread to the home's living room. The exact cause has not been released.