Christmas tree delivery service comes to Lincoln

This year, a new Lincoln business is hoping to make the holidays more convenient and easier for its customers.

Picnic Hill Pine Trees deliver their trees straight to their customer's doorstep.

No matter their situation, Jason Steele, co-owner of Picnic Hill Pines, said with a barn full of trees from Wisconsin he hopes to make the holiday easier for his customers.

"One lady said she hadn't had a Christmas tree for years, and was older and didn't have the help to put it up," Steele said.

When a customer places an order, Picnic Hill Pine Trees gets their tree care packet together, maps their route, then picks out their customer's tree.

Once the customer checks out, they can pick the delivery date and one of three different time slots.

Picnic Hill Pines then loads the tree into their truck and delivers it to its customers.

But Steele said the business is also about helping people.

On Monday, he delivered a tree to a youth group in Lincoln for free.

The youth pastor said he couldn't be more excited for the kids to decorate it.

"He said he would love to donate a tree not only to us but potentially to other people around the community that we know of that may need a tree," said Jay Stewart, youth pastor.

Steele said he wants other non-profits to be able to contact him for a tree, so he can give back.

The owners said their goal for this year is to break even and continue to grow after that.

If you would like more information on how you can place an order for a tree or wreath, Click here.