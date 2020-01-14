Open Harvest launches Seed Program to benefit local non-profits

Open Harvest Co-op Grocery is doubling down on its efforts to benefit the local community by launching the ‘Seed Program’. Robust community donations are one way Open Harvest lives out its cooperative values, and the Seed Program is a new simple, yet powerful, community giving opportunity. Soon customers will have the opportunity to “round-up” their grocery bill for local organizations that share a commitment to a healthy community, sustainable food system, and strong local economy.

As part of this new program, Open Harvest will offer owners, staff, and customers the opportunity to nominate their favorite local non-profit or community organization to be one of the eight 2020 Community Choice recipients of this monthly giving at the register. Community Choice recipients will be selected through a staff-led committee and co-op owners.

“We’ve seen peer co-ops across the country experience wild success with this type of community giving. Not everyone is able to pitch in large sums of money, but change here and there is more accessible, and when lots of people do a little each day it can really have a huge impact”, said Amy Tabor, General Manager. “This past holiday season we saw an increase of 27% in our annual charitable giving and we hope to continue this generosity throughout the rest of the year to support a wide array of local community organizations.”

Final selections will be announced in February and the program will officially start in March. Through Jan. 31st, individuals can submit a nomination for their local non-profit organization of choice.

Learn more and submit your nomination at: https://www.openharvest.coop/seed/