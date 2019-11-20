Operation Warm gives 1,400 coats to kids in Lincoln this year

Operation Warm, along with the Lincoln Firefighters Association, has donated 1,400 coats to children in Lincoln in 2019.

November 20th, the group was at Elliott Elementary school giving away over 300 coats. School administration calls the coats a blessing.

"Their hardworking families benefit from this extra layer of support in providing for their children," said Michelle Kulas, the assistant principal at Elliott.

After 6 years of giving away coats, Lincoln Firefighters have given away over 5,000 coats to children in Lincoln. These coats are all brand new.

The money raised to buy them is raised in Lincoln and comes right back to the Capitol City.

"We get the opportunity to give back to the citizens we serve," said firefighter, Jason Love. "This is Lincoln folks, helping Lincoln folks."

Texas Roadhouse will be donating 10 percent of sales back to the group so they can continue to buy coats. If you miss that, the firefighters take donations all year. Follow this link to give.