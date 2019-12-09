Ordinance change would add vaping products to public smoking ban

Vaping in Lincoln would look very different a week from now. The city council will decide whether to add the devices to the list of tobacco products not allowed in certain areas.

The ordinance change mirrors a direction that a lot of other cities across Nebraska are considering when it comes to addressing vaping in public, with Grand Island already passing a vaping ban and North Platte’s city council looking to do the same.

Under the change vaping would not be allowed in places like restaurants, bars and businesses, the same law that currently applies to cigarettes.

“As of October 2019, 20 states and over 890 municipalities have passed laws restricting vaping, electronic cigarette use as part of their smoke-free indoor air laws,” said Pat Lopez the Interim Lincoln and Lancaster County Health Director.

Public testimony lasted about an hour Monday with many health officials testifying for the change, citing concerns about non-regulation and second-hand smoke.

“Businesses are looking at you and asking for you to look at this as a favorable ordinance,” said Lisa Henning with the Nebraska Safety Council. “To put them in a position that they can rely on the city to say it’s against the law, we're gonna back it.”

A majority of those in opposition to the change come from the vaping industry, either shop owners or patrons. They say vaping is a healthier alternative.

“Tobacco you smoke a burning combustible material that puts 8,000 chemicals into your system,” said Tim Bone the Director of Operations for Alohma Vapors. “Vaping uses a solution of nicotine that occurs naturally.”

Lincoln has 16 vape shops with lounges, under the change people would no longer be allowed to use products inside these establishments in any capacity.

“Allowing people to smoke in cigar bars while banning vaping in vape shops is irrational and unfair,” said Sarah Linden the owner of Generation V.

The ordinance change has support from both the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and the mayor’s office.

The council is expected to vote on the change next Monday.

