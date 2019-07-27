Organic apples contain more beneficial bacteria than conventional apples, study finds

Apples contain millions of bacteria, many of which are healthy.

A new study published in Frontiers in Microbiology compared the bacteria found in freshly picked organic apples and more conventional store-bought apples of the same size.

Scientists analyzed bacteria in the stem, peel, flesh, calyx (a part of the remaining blossom at the bottom) and seeds, and found that more bacteria were found in the fruit pulp and seeds than on the peels.

The scientists found that each apple contains about 100 million bacteria.

Overall, both organic and conventional apples had a similar number of bacteria, although the study found that organic apples have a more diverse bacterial community, which could make them healthier to eat, because past research has shown that a greater diversity of bacteria is good for the health of the colon.

Copyright 2019 CNN. Gray Television Group, Inc. contributed to this report. All rights reserved.