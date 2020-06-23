Oriental Trading Company employee fired after noose found on coworker's chair

The Oriental Trading Company said Tuesday an employee was fired after a string fashioned into a small noose was found on another employee's chair.

OTC President and CEO Steve Mendlik issued the following statement about the incident: "We are saddened and angry that a member of our Oriental Trading family was recently targeted in a racial incident. We absolutely do not tolerate hate or racism in our company. After learning about this cowardly act, we immediately launched an internal investigation and filed a report with local law enforcement. After our internal investigation, we identified the individual responsible and they are no longer employed by Oriental Trading."

Omaha Police confirmed Tuesday that an information report had been filed on the incident.

An OTC spokeswoman declined to provide any details about the victim, but said the company is "taking all matters involving this incident and the employee's ongoing safety very seriously."

Employees at the company were informed of the incident and subsequent events, the spokeswoman said.

"We do harassment and discrimination training routinely, and this is an opportunity for us to review and refresh it and do additional training," she said.

Oriental Trading Company is a Berkshire Hathaway company headquartered in Omaha.