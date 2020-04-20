Dentists and vets could go back to work May 4th

Two weeks from Monday, veterinarians and dentists may be going back to work. Earlier, Governor Pete Ricketts said if hospitals have 30 percent of beds, ventilators, and ICU beds available on May 4, they will be able to reopen.

(Source: KOLN).

The owner of Nebraska Orthodontics said this news is something they've been anticipating for a while. If they are able to open it in two weeks, he's excited to get patients in and taken care of safely.

Dr. Bronsen Schliep said one of the hardest parts over the last few weeks has been the unknown. He said everything happened so fast and he didn't have time to get some patients to a good stopping point. He said with orthodontics, patients are actively changing and they have to do treatment month by month as teeth move. Being closed has made things extremely difficult, luckily they have been able to do virtual appointments.

"I've utilized the picture text and face-time to keep an eye on patients to see how they're doing, make sure we're not over-correcting, or if something is broken, figure out if we need to see the patient now, or can we wait," said Dr. Schliep.

Dr. Schliep said right now, it's time for him to get ready to look at things like scheduling patients who need to be seen right when they open and having options for those who still don't want to come in.

Dr. Schliep said once they receive the official word about reopening, they will be doing whatever they need to make sure they have the correct protective equipment and procedures in place.