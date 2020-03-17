Oscar-nominated actor Stuart Whitman dead at 92

In this Oct. 2, 2008 file photo, actor Stuart Whitman arrives at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival black-tie gala fundraiser in Santa Barbara, Calif. Whitman, who appeared in hundreds of films and television shows, died Monday in Montecito, Calif. at 92. (Source: AP Photo/Phil Klein, file)
Updated: Tue 3:02 PM, Mar 17, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — One of Hollywood’s most prolific actors has died.

Stuart Whitman, who appeared in hundreds of films and television shows, died Monday in California at 92.

Dark-haired and rugged, he was sometimes compared to Clark Gable.

Whitman was a steady presence in Westerns, war movies and other action films.

His credits included “The Longest Day,” “Those Magnificent Men In Their Flying Machines,” “The Sound and the Fury” and “Ten North Frederick.”

On television, he starred in the brief-lived series “Cimarron Strip” and also worked on “Murder, She Wrote,” “The Streets of San Francisco" and “The F.B.I.”

