Our Town Ainsworth

The community of Ainsworth is one of those Nebraska small towns that continues to thrive on local opportunities and volunteers.

Joe McBride has spent his life in Ainsworth. "I'm a third-generation person that has lived here," McBride said. His family has operated the Ranch-Land Western store for 60 years. McBride says Ainsworth is like many Nebraska towns. It's the people that make it the best place to live. "You know who your neighbors are, if you need something, they will a lot of times be there before you even ask for help, that's the number one thing."

It takes volunteers to have a successful small town. Ainsworth has plenty of them. "We have a community of volunteers here in Ainsworth that are second to none," McBride said. "We have put on festivals, we have hosted national horseshoe tournaments, we have had Bike Ride Across Nebraska here not long ago. Hundreds of people showed up to help volunteer to serve burgers, serve up ice cream, help with showers, and anything we could do to help out with all of the visitors that come through."

Not only is the community proud of its volunteer fire department.

McBride says local town and county leaders work hard for the citizens, and he says people are proud of the local school. "Our school system is very good," McBride said. "We are very lucky, as we have educators that care, at all levels, K-12, even pre-K. They don't teach in a little town like this just because it's a job. It is actually a part of their life, and they realize they are going to impact those children for life."

There are ups and downs, but McBride says Ainsworth continues to be an important retail hub for the region. "We get travelers from all over that stop through," McBride said. "It turns out that tourism is important for the town. "Many travelers are heading for the Black Hills, or heading for the Niobrara Valley to go tubing, we see a lot of that. We also have Long Pine with the Pine Creek, one of the best destination spots in the state of Nebraska. We are able to capitalize on that, and we've made a lot of friends from clear across the state that have cabins there in Long Pine."

The community also has entertainment options. The Ainsworth Grand Theater recently opened to the public, funded in part by the Brown County Community Foundation Fund. And, young people like McBride's daughter Rhe'Ann are returning. Now she's working at the Ranch-Land store. "I never thought I would move back home, that was never in my plans," Rhe'Ann McBride said. "But I felt this store needed me, and so I moved back without really thinking about it, and I'm so glad I did. I feel like our small towns are the heart of this state. They are what keeps the state going, and if young people don't move back and support them, then they are not going to keep going."

With volunteers, youth involvement, and community pride, Our Town Ainsworth appears to be set for a bright future. "It's just the best place to be," McBride said.