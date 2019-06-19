Our Town Columbus: Building the Workforce

It seems that everywhere you look in Columbus, there's construction and growth. Darrell Burrows with B-D Construction says his company is busy on a number of projects. "We're building a new police station, a new fire station, and the infrastructure is improving now with new overpasses in town. One of those is going where the Loup Public Power Service center was, so they had to move, and we are building a new Loup Public Power service station," Burrows said.

With all of these projects, there's plenty of job opportunities. But in Columbus, there are just not enough workers to fill the positions.

"The workforce has always been a problem for quite a while, probably the last 4 or 5 years. We've actually been hiring people during the winter months," Burrows said. "If they are qualified to come in, although construction slows down in winter, we've been taking the overhead to bring them on board because finding quality people is challenging, and it's that way across the state."

City leaders say one reason for the lack of workers is a shortage in housing. A few years ago, the Columbus Chamber of Commerce put together a housing task force to try and tackle the problem. "We did a housing study that definitely shows we have a need, that we were way behind the 8 ball in making sure we had enough housing units for the growth potential that we had," said Bonnie McPhillips, who is with the Columbus Housing Authority.

Thanks to that housing study, city leaders are now making every effort to find ways to bring developers to town, and the community is definitely feeling the momentum when it comes to new housing options. "Over the last several years in average new housing units we've averaged 70 per year," Columbus City Administrator Tara Vasicek said. "This year, we have about 5 1/2 times that starting construction, so almost 400 new units are starting construction this season."

In addition, Neighborworks Northeast Nebraska applied for a rural housing workforce grant through the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, and received the funding. "The city put in $750,000 in matching dollars, and there were three other entities that provided matching dollars," Neighborworks Northeast Nebraska CEO Roger Nadrchal said. "Now we have right at a $2 Million housing fund that we are administering for other developers to use for their development of housing here in Columbus."

City leaders believe the push for more housing will help get more workers into the community. They also believe that what the town has to offer should also attract people. "Columbus has been making a concerted effort to improve the quality of life. They've built a new school, a new high school, there are other public schools that are considering doing work as well. They put up a new YMCA," Burrows said. And it's those "quality of life" options that chamber members hope will be appealing to potential new employees. Chamber members say there's a wide variety of jobs to choose from. "They are diversified, they are for engineers, welders, mechanics, nurses, teachers all kids of openings in this great community," said Chamber member Ken Curry.

Columbus is a community that prides itself on finding ways to get things done. So, it appears the city is well on its way to a stronger, more vibrant workforce. "It's been a concerted effort between the businesses, the Chamber of Commerce, the city of Columbus, Platte County, everybody has been working toward that common goal," Burrows said.