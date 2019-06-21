Our Town Columbus: Dusters

Good food and plenty of history can be found during a visit to the destination restaurant known as Dusters in downtown Columbus.

The building where Dusters is located was once a Ford assembly plant built in 1920 by Max Gottberg. "He ran it as a farm machinery plant and a Ford assembly plant," Dusters General Manager Eryn Roberts said. "The Model T Fords that would come here came in kits, and they would assemble them here. In a part of the building, the floor actually rotated. If they decided to repair a Model T, they would take them upstairs for repair, and if not, they went downstairs to be dis-assembled."

The assembly plant ran until about 1944, when it closed. Then the building had several different businesses in it, and at one point even had a roller skating rink on the second floor. In the 1970's, the building sat vacant. Mac Hull bought it in the 80's with the vision of having a full-service restaurant and micro-brewery. So in 1995, the restaurant opened, and it continues to serve the community today.

One wall of the restaurant features a mural. "It's hand-painted, and it took two gentlemen ten days to finish it," Roberts said. "It shows the evolution of transportation in Nebraska. It starts with horseback, then shows the wagons, the trains, and finally the Model T." The brew pub is built like a grain bin, and is a nod to the community's agricultural background. Dusters produces it's own beer as well. "We've always had the same four beers," Roberts said. "The Tin Lizzie, we have a Pilsner, a stout, and a pale ale."

On the menu at Dusters, you'll find plenty of options. "We are known for our Reuben sandwich," Roberts said. "We roast our own corned beef, we slice it ourselves, then it's grilled, and we put that between marble bread with our own sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and the Thousand Island dressing that we make here." The restaurant also features a French onion sandwich, which is prime rib on a hoagie with provolone cheese, and it can be dipped in French onion soup.

If you are looking for a night out, Dusters might be the destination for you in Our Town Columbus.