Our Town Columbus: Flood Recovery

Ag producers in Platte County continue to get much-needed help mending fences, thanks to volunteers from Columbus, Platte County, and beyond.

Producers were hit hard by the March floods. "We aren't used to this kind of devastation, and the thing about a flood is that it sticks around for a long time," Platte County Extension Educator Jill Goedeken said. Most of the city of Columbus was spared from major damage, although businesses and homes on the south side of town took a hit. It turns out ag producers in the county experienced the brunt of the flooding with the destruction of miles of fencing. "Right away at the beginning of the flood, and right after the flood, I had a conversation with a farmer who said, 'If I don't get my fence fixed, I'm going to sell my cows'," Goedeken said.

At that point, the Platte County Extension office became an advocate for land owners and producers, to deal with mending fences after the flood. "What we did right away is start a registration process, so that people who were reaching out to us and wanted to come and be a volunteer, they could sign up, and we could notify them of details when they were known," Goedeken said. "We also started a bank account at First Nebraska Bank here in town, and monetary donations started coming in. Suddenly $35,000 was in that account, and we were able to give out fence four times."

By the end of May, another $30,000 was expected to be in the account, and more fencing is to be distributed during the month of June. Volunteers have served more than 130 ag producers and land owners in 10 counties through this effort, and they've been able to fix more than 25 miles of fence. "We've had a total of 290 volunteers from three states, and they have put in a total of 750 volunteer hours, giving out fence and helping farmers in their fields with the clean up effort."

Some of the volunteers included members from the Columbus Lakeview FFA chapter. Ella Meyer, who is an officer in the chapter, was happy to get involved. "At first, we started just helping with the distribution of all the fencing supplies, like the T-posts, and the wooden posts, and everything like that," Meyer said. So, the FFA chapter members helped with other supplies like feed or water buckets, and alumni members got involved by providing meals for volunteers and ag producers. "The alumni helped coordinate over 300 meals for all of the volunteers working, and I was with my mom and I was able to help distribute those meals to people working in different spots, and it was really cool to see how everyone was coming together from different states and working together for the same cause," Meyer said.

The work is far from over. "There are a lot of people who still need help yet," Goedeken said. But, the plan is to not forget those in need, until full recovery is complete.