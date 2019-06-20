Our Town Columbus: Pawnee Plunge

Residents of Columbus and visitors from other communities enjoy spending the day at the Columbus water park called the "Pawnee Plunge."

We recently caught up with Brook Tomka, who is the aquatics manager for the city. She says the water park is fairly new, as it was built in 2006. Tomka says people are immediately attracted to the swirl bowl slide. "A lot of people call it the toilet bowl," Tomka joked. "You go up to the top of a big slide, go down a tube, swirl around in a bowl, and then you drop out the bottom." Some of the other amenities include what's called the Flow Rider. "We have the only Flow Rider right now in Nebraska," Tomka said. "It's where water shoots up from the bottom of the slide, and it's basically a surf simulator."

The Pawnee Plunge certainly provides a great 'quality of life' option for Columbus. "Any type of swimming, or any activity, is great for your quality of life," Tomka said. "But for people just coming into town, they use our businesses and hotels. We get a lot of people from out of town." So, the water park certainly has an impact on the local economy.

The plunge sits in Pawnee Park, and there have been several improvements to the park as well. "We have recently redone the bell towers. This is now looking great and working wonderfully," Tomka said. "We have a Union Pacific engine that sits in our park when you first come in and that has been newly re-painted." The park also features the Higgins Memorial that honors the soldiers who participated in D-Day, and the Columbus man who created the amphibious boats that helped in the invasion. There are picnic areas that are improved, and the local football stadium features a brand new scoreboard.

If you are interested in visiting Our Town Columbus, you might want to carve out a couple of hours to relax and enjoy the park, and especially the Pawnee Plunge water park.