Our Town Cozad: Art Project

If you spend a little time in Our Town Cozad, then you probably will notice a public art project that's now underway.

The art project certainly highlights the art heritage that is prevalent in town, since Cozad is the childhood home of artist Robert Henri. The executive director of the Cozad Chamber says there are about 20 of these "paint palettes" scattered throughout town. She says they are catching the eye of both residents and visitors.

"They have been a phenomenon, because with working here at the Chamber, it's surprising how many people come in," Cozad Chamber Executive Director Karmen Morse said. "They see them, and they are like, 'we want to know more about them', we want to know who painted them."

Artists who have created these paint palettes come from both Cozad and beyond. Various techniques have been used to create the images on the palettes. Brochures where all of the palettes are located are available in the chamber office, and some families are challenging themselves to find them all.