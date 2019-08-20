Our Town Cozad: Henri Art Gallery

If you want to experience the art of Robert Henri, you don't have to go to New York or Chicago. All it takes is a quick trip to Cozad.

The Robert Henri Museum is located in downtown Cozad. It is significant, because the facility is the boyhood home of Robert Henri. But also on the grounds is the Robert Henri Gallery, where you can see a collection of his paintings and sketches.

"Robert Henri lived from 1865 until 1929, and he was one of America's greatest artists and one of its greatest art instructors," museum director Peter Osborne said. There are many highlights of Henri's paintings in the gallery. "We have six of his portraits here. He was a great portrait painter. He did 4,000 oil paintings, along with hundreds and hundreds of portraits," Osborne said. "He loved to paint children, because children did not reflect the burdens of life. They were not self-conscious. We have the "Gypsy Girl" painting. When you look at it, you see she has no teeth, but a broad, beautiful smile. If you or I didn't have our front teeth, we maybe would not smile so broadly. So he was a great portrait painter."

Osborne says as an art instructor, Henri taught at least 1,000 students. The number could even be higher, and at least 100 of them went on to great fame. "We also have Queen Mariana of Spain," Osborne said. "Robert Henri painted that particular painting in 1900, but he copied it from another painting by Diego Velazquez. The person in the painting is an absolutely fascinating historical figure. She's about a couple months shy of 15 years old. Her fiancee just died. The wife of King Philip the Fourth of Spain had died, and he needed heirs. If you wonder why her face is not smiling, King Philip the Fourth is her uncle and he's 44 years old. And they get married in 1649," Osborne said.

Other collections that you can see in the gallery include at least 40 sketches. Finally, there are student paintings, including two paintings by Margery Ryerson. She helped put together the book called "The Art Spirit", which is a collection of Henri's lectures and notes. It's something art students today still use.

The gallery is definitely worth a visit. It's open to the public from May 1 until September 30, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. But in the off-season, appointments can still be made to come and see the Robert Henri gallery and all it has to offer.