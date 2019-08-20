Our Town Cozad: Robert Henri Childhood

Robert Henri went on to become a world famous art teacher and artist. His early years were spent in Cozad.

"Robert Henri was the son of John J. Cozad. John J. Cozad was the founder of our town in around 1879," Robert Henri Museum Board President Marlene Geiger said.

Robert lived in Cozad with his family in a building that still stands today downtown. He lived there from the age of 7 to 17. But the Cozad family had to leave town unexpectedly. "The reason the Cozad family left town was Mr. Cozad was not really easy to get along with. He had a skirmish and an argument with one of the ranchers, and pulled a gun and shot him," Geiger said. "The rancher died a few months later, and that is why the Cozad family left town to relocate in Atlantic City on the boardwalk." The family went on to change their names. "Mr. and Mrs. Cozad changed their name to Mr. and Mrs. Richard Lee, and their older son Johnny Cozad changed his name to Frank Southern. Robert Henry Cozad changed his name to Robert Henri, who we know as the famous artist and art teacher," Geiger said. There was an investigation into the shooting that involved Robert Henri's father. "There was some law enforcement involved, and they had lawsuits against it, but eventually through the years has was found not guilty and it was self-defense," Geiger said.

In 1956, a newspaper article revealed where the family moved, and even Mari Sandoz wrote a book about the family called "Son of a Gambling Man." It's this kind of history that you can discover during a visit to the Robert Henri Museum in Cozad. "This is where the family lived, so you will see how they lived, the different rooms that they lived in," Geiger said.

After the Cozad family left, the residence took on a different identity. "When Teresa and Robert left Cozad they sold this building to a Mr. Stephen Hendee, and from then on it became the Hendee Hotel for several years," Geiger said. Through the years, this building was used as a private residence and for apartments. Cozad residents decided to turn it into a museum, and it officially opened in 1985. It's a place worth preserving, because there's no doubt living in Cozad played a role in the development of famous artist Robert Henri. "He was here during his formative years, he was living on the prairie, had horses, and helped his father to build a sod bridge across the Platte River," Geiger said.

And now people are encouraged to come and see where it all began. "We have so many people who see our sign out on the interstate, the Robert Henri Museum, and they stop, come in, ask 'was this ready where Robert Henri lived'? Yes it was," Geiger said.