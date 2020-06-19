Our Town Geneva: Boys Pond

Ask almost anyone who's lived in Geneva a long time, and they'll probably know about "Geneva's Boys Pond."

We caught up with Mike Grothe with Geneva Fire and Rescue to talk about this attraction. "I know my father talked about the pond, so that would take us back to the late 30's," Grothe said. "Everybody I've talked to in my father's generation has always remembered that being some sort of recreation area for the community."

There are many reasons why the pond has survived the test of time. One is location. "It was originally a small piece of ground that was between two railroad tracks," Grothe said. "So, it had no other use at the time, and that's why no one ever developed it." Residents of Geneva are glad this area has avoided development, and remained a place to find some peace. "It's a great place to go spend a lunch hour or an afternoon, to do something that's close," Grothe said. "It's clean, and just a lot of activity goes on there."

Grothe says while the city does keep it mowed, volunteer firefighters have also played a big role in keeping the pond maintained over the years. Back in 1997, Geneva Fire and Rescue members completed a major renovation to the pond, by digging it deeper, and adding a bridge across it. "Since then, we've been adding bathrooms, shelters, picnic shelters, and just trying to keep moving forward with the pond," Grothe said. The goal is to keep it a place for kids and families to fish. "We try to stock it with catfish, bass, and a hybrid bluegill that gets some size but doesn't over multiply," Grothe said. "The fire department sponsors a fishing day where they try to get someone from Game and Parks to come down, and show people how to fish. We also have a fundraiser once a year, and that's where we get the funds that are dedicated to the pond to keep it going. We get some straight donations to the pond throughout the year, and that's how the firemen take care of it."

Firefighters are now thinking about the future. There are plans to expand the pond and improve it. "There's a house that sits south of the pond that the city bought, and that's going to get torn down," Geneva Fire and Rescue Captain Jeff Wusk said. "Our plan is to get in contact with Game and Parks. They have a division that helps towns with their city ponds and redeveloping them."

The hope is to one day get trout stocked in the pond through the Game and Parks Commission. For now, local residents are just happy to have a place to sit and pass some time, while maybe catching a fish or two. "I think it's just a nice place to go that's easy. It's pretty, it's quiet, and it's peaceful," Grothe said. It's place that's become a secret gem in Our Town Geneva.