Our Town Geneva: Fillmore County Hospital

Access to rural healthcare is important to many Nebraskans. There are a couple of unique services at the Fillmore County Hospital that make it stand out in the region.

Dr. Travis Stoner is an orthopedic surgeon at Fillmore County Hospital. He works with the Mako robotic system for total or partial knee and hip replacements. "We have had this particular system since August of 2019," Stoner said. "We have been using it very actively, and have had fallen in love with the system, and the advantages that it brings to the table." The CEO of Fillmore County Hospital says the robotic system is just one of the services that sets this hospital apart in the region. "A lot of small hospitals have orthopedic services, but they don't all employ and orthopedic surgeon and a P.A., and we do," CEO Chris Nichols said. "It's called Touchstone Orthopedics, and it's our own program, and it's always been kind of cutting edge."

The robotic surgery starts with a CT scan. "We use that CT scan and perform a virtual knee replacement," Stoner said. "So we have a good idea of what we are going to do before the actual surgical procedure. We then take that patient into surgery, we mark out various anatomic landmarks, and then we are able to proceed with a very accurate and very precise plan." Thanks to the Mako robotic arm technology, Dr. Stoner is able to execute the plan with great precision. "The robotic arm doesn't allow you to go out of the plane of surgery more than a half a degree or half a millimeter, and we feel that the precision then leads to less soft tissue swelling, less soft tissue dissection, happier patients in the end, and they recover quicker," Stoner said. A quicker recovery is something patients want. "I've done several patients with the standard old school instrumentation, and we've done the other side with the newer technology, and to be honest, the newer technology is very, very popular," Stoner said.

The robotic technology is very high end at the Fillmore County Hospital when it comes to hip and knee replacements. The hospital is also well known around the state and the region when it comes to behavioral health. The hospital operates a 10-bed geriatric behavioral health unit. "Our behavioral health service covers about 78 of the 93 counties in the state, so it's far-reaching," Nichols said. "We've seen patients from all corners of the state, and we are providing a service that is very much needed and hard to find." Some of the patients come here with serious needs. "We do see depression, severe anxiety, but I'd say 75% of our admissions are focused on neuro-cognitive disorders," Integrated Health Services Program Director Stephanie Knight said. The unit works to stabilize those patients, and most of those patients stay here for about 10 to 12 days for treatment. Knight says the staff sets the unit apart. "Everybody thinks they have great staff and they do, but our medical director and psychiatrist is phenomenal. He does a great job of leading our charge," Knight said.

You could certainly say the hospital as a whole is leading the way for rural health in the region. "Serving Fillmore County, we want to provide the highest quality of service that we can," Nichols said. Services like the Mako robotic arm technology and the behavioral health unit are setting the bar very high.