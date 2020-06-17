Our Town Geneva: Flags on display

Patriotism is alive and well in Geneva, thanks to a special flag project that helps give local boy scouts a chance to attend camp.

A local Boy Scout troop is involved with the effort. "This is our major fundraiser activity," Troop 175 Scout Master Georgia Schropfer said. "The scouts put out flags in front of people's houses and in front of their businesses in town on four holidays." Those holidays are Memorial Day, Flag Day, the Fourth of July and Labor Day.

Residents appreciate the service, because they can show off the flag, without having to remember to put it up or take it down. The scouts do it for them. Troop leaders say it's humbling to see just how many people in Geneva take part. "I've heard stories of neighborhoods that coerce each other into participating," Troop 175 Committee Chair Scott Eichelberger said. "There will be a block where there's one house that's a holdout, and they get coerced to put a flag in their yard."

Eichelberger says the idea for the flag fundraiser started several years ago, when he was talking to a colleague about scouting. "I just said, how do you come up with the money to send kids to camp? It's expensive," Eichelberger said. "He said, we have this flag project. I said, tell me more."

The popularity of this project continues to grow. "When I joined the troop, the project was already in full swing here in Geneva," Schropfer said. "We now have about 100 flags in Fairmont, and around 400 here in Geneva." This project is planned out and efficient. "We put a small receiver in the yard that stays in the yard," Eichelberger said. "When we put the flags out, there's already a hole for the flag to go into, and we paint a blue star on the curb where it lines up with the flagpole receiver, so it's easy to find."

For just $25, homeowners get this service, and scouts are able to raise money for camp. "In scouting there are several merit badges you earn, and you can earn a lot of them at camps," Eichelberger said. "So, it's important to send scouts to camp so they can earn merit badges."

While homeowners get the satisfaction of knowing a flag will be in their yard on important holidays, the project teaches scouts important lessons, like dedication. "We get up mostly before the sun comes up, and at least for me, I have to get up fairly early coming from Bruning," scout member Sam Baysinger said. "I get here around 6 a.m., and you learn how to functionally use your time to get flags out in the morning."

Perhaps most importantly, the scouts get an appreciation for Old Glory. "You get to really show your patriotism, and you can really respect that American flag," scout member Ashtin Clark said.

"The flag to me symbolizes that this is the bread basket of the world, and that's not just agricultural, that's everything," Baysinger said. "America is the number one leader of freedom, and no matter what problems we have in this country today whether being locked down through COVID-19, or just political disputes, America is still the sanctuary for liberty and that flag symbolizes that."

It's a symbol that proudly waves in Geneva. "You think of everybody that has bled, worked, and sweat for this flag," Baysinger said. "It's all right there when you look at it."