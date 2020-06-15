Our Town Geneva: Greenhouse learning

A greenhouse at Fillmore Central High School is offering hands-on learning opportunities, and opening doors for students when it comes to future careers.

In Geneva, students are learning about plants. And, they get to do it in their very own greenhouse. "I took 'Intro to Ag' with Mr. Van De Walle, and we tested plants with different liquids like Gatorade, Tang, and we tested them to see if they would grow," student Emily Bonilla said.

The learning comes in various forms. "We care for the plants, we water them, and put the pots in different soils," student Eli Myers said. "I learned that you can plant a lot of different plants in a greenhouse, not just corn and beans," student Travis Meyer added.

Through Kurt Van De Walle's 'Intro to Ag' class, students recorded what they learned, and presented their findings in lab reports. High School student Coby Head says he took a horticulture class in the greenhouse. "We replanted plants that grew out of smaller pots into bigger pots, we did experiments with soybeans, with different types of fertilizer, and we worked a lot with the tower gardens."

Coby plans to be involved with the greenhouse again next year as a senior. "I'm probably going to take ag business," Head said. "Mr. Van De Walle has a small business with half of the tower gardens here. You pick the produce, and you sell it to the teachers, so I'll definitely be doing that next year in the ag business class."

The greenhouse is a dream come true for Van De Walle. "It's pretty exciting to see a freshman walk into the greenhouse and say 'oh wow, look how big my corn is'", he said. This all came to be with teamwork and local support. "The greenhouse is completely supported by our administration and school board, but it's completely built and constructed with donations. We had a lot of grant money that was given to us that we applied for, we had tremendous sponsors, but also state and national agriculture businesses donated what they could," Van De Walle said.

The greenhouse here at Fillmore Central High School seems to offer something for everyone, and it may be serving as a way to open the eyes of students to possible future careers. "You could become like a florist, and maybe open your own flower shop," Bonilla said. "I'm interested in being a golf pro someday on a golf course, so if you are on a golf course, you are going to see and work with plants on the course, so that people will come and play it," Head said.

All of the students who come to the greenhouse enjoy the hands-on learning. "There are so many job opportunities," student Grace Probasco said. "You don't have to live on a farm. You can work in an office and still be a part of the agricultural business."

For many students at Fillmore Central, future success in business may begin in the warmth of the greenhouse. "This is a way to grow some plants," Van De Walle said. "Not grow plants for profit, but grow plants for education."