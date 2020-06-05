Our Town Geneva: June 15-19

We are ready to highlight the people and places that make the Fillmore County community of Geneva a great place to call home.

Join us on Pure Nebraska on June 15 through June 19 as we bring you stories from Geneva on Pure Nebraska at 9 a.m. Versions of the stories from Pure Nebraska will appear throughout the day on many of the 10/11 newscasts as well, including the 5 p.m. news. On Saturday, June 20, there will be a half-hour special featuring the town at 6:30 p.m. on 10/11.

During the week, we will profile many locations around the great community. We'll take a look at a greenhouse at Fillmore Central High School, that gives kids hands-on learning when it comes to understanding plants. We will learn about some of the new projects that are happening around town. Plus, we'll get a look at how boy scouts bring a real sense of patriotism to the community on holidays like Memorial Day and the Fourth of July. We'll explore the Fillmore County Hospital, and discover how care there is on the cutting edge when it comes to technology. And finally, we'll relax at the Geneva Boys Pond.

Join us for a celebration of Our Town Geneva on Pure Nebraska and 10/11 News the week of June 15-19.